Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

