Intersect Capital LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Amundi acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Shares of RS stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

