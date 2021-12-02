International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.24

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.24 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 168.90 ($2.21). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.19), with a volume of 3,448,162 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 52.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 3.78 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

