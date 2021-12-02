Intercorp Financial Services Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 40.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 202.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

