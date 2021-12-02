InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.91

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 17424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.