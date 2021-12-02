InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.91

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.21, with a volume of 17424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHG. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

