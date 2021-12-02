Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $4,053,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

