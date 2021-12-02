Instem (LON:INS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $778.02

Instem plc (LON:INS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.02 ($10.16) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.06). Instem shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 18,392 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £171.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 844.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 778.62.

In other news, insider Nigel Goldsmith purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 825 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,625 ($26,946.69).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

