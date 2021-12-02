Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

