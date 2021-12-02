Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Sells $1,099,052.92 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WesBanco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in WesBanco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.