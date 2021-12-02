Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

