Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.66. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.00 million. Analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

