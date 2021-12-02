Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.
Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.66. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.00 million. Analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.