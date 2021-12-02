Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells 16,100 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PWR traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,425. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

