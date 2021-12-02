Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,434,262.60 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,434,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PCOR stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $697,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

