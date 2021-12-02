Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.