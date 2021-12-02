Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $522,178.46 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88.

On Monday, November 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $727,096.70.

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

NYSE ONTF opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $723.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ON24 by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ON24 by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

