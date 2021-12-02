Insider Selling: Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells 431,000 Shares of Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

