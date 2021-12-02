Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $246,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MATX stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 362,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,379. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Matson by 66.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

