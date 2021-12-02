Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Sells $1,046,102.31 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MRO opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -251.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.