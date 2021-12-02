Insider Selling: Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Insider Sells $1,046,102.31 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MRO opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -251.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
