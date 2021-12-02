Insider Selling: Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Simon Robert Philips sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,012.80).

Simon Robert Philips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Simon Robert Philips acquired 88,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £696,080 ($909,432.98).

KEYS stock opened at GBX 804.40 ($10.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of £251.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 461 ($6.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 804.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 746.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

