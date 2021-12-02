Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 9,995 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Motors stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.