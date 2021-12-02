Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 13,819 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ECL stock opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.28. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

