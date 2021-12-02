Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Sells 1,377 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

