Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $4,386,192.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijay Mayadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00.

BR stock opened at $168.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

