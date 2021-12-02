Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 8,536 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.65. 248,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,648. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.21 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

