Insider Selling: 1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) Insider Sells 37,521 Shares of Stock

1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT) insider Robert Jones sold 37,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.13 ($5.81), for a total value of A$305,045.73 ($217,889.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from 1300SMILES’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. 1300SMILES’s payout ratio is currently 66.34%.

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

