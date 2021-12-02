Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Acquires $10,000.08 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $10,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,775 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

