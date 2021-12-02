Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases 532,634 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 532,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$2,975,666.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 532,634 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,666.37.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 400,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,958,828.02.

On Thursday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 260,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,149,041.04.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.52. 36,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.49. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.07 and a 12-month high of C$6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.88 million and a P/E ratio of -77.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

