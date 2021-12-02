Insider Buying: The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $1,022,144.40 in Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 44,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EML stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The Eastern Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 326,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 9.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 183,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth $1,653,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

