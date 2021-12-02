Insider Buying: Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Buys 400 Shares of Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) insider Alice Williams acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$62.00 ($44.29) per share, with a total value of A$24,800.00 ($17,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

