Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven J. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00.

Shares of PRTY stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 3,337,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $606.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

