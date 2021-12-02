Insider Buying: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Purchases 174,000 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,369,040.
Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Ingram Gillmore sold 84,400 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$71,149.20.
TSE GXE traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.80. 1,126,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.09.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
