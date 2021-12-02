Insider Buying: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Purchases 174,000 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,369,040.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Ingram Gillmore sold 84,400 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$71,149.20.

TSE GXE traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.80. 1,126,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.09.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

