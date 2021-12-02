Insider Buying: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Buys 893 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 893 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $11,457.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 500 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $6,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 107 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $1,487.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq acquired 1,250 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $17,775.00.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

