Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $81.00

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 124990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOSP shares. CL King reduced their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.86.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Innospec by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

