Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.01. 383,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

