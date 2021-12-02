Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Purchases $15,005.76 in Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Erin Jennifer Roth acquired 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,005.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 527,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $466.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

