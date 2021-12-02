Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 61.1% in November

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IFJPY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. 81,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFJPY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

