Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.74

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and traded as low as $14.86. Indivior shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 528 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.