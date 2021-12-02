Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) PT Raised to GBX 1,500

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:IPX opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,173.64. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 584 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,448 ($18.92).

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.