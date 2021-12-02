ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPA opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

