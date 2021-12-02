IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

IMI stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IMI has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $49.25.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

