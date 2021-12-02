Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.81 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

