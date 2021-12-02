IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $718,242.66 and $13,657.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

