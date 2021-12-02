Ignition Achieves Market Cap of $24,230.75 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $24,230.75 and approximately $56.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,688.64 or 0.97874551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $373.29 or 0.00656065 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003242 BTC.

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,497,017 coins and its circulating supply is 1,483,844 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

