Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Tops $7.69 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Idena has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $7.69 million and $175,756.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00063539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00198951 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00112012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.73 or 0.00640904 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,266,389 coins and its circulating supply is 54,076,118 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

