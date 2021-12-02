IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 2,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 256,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $111,275 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 561.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 72,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

