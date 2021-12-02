Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.50 on Monday. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Equities analysts predict that Ideanomics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 146.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 502,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $713,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

