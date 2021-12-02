Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.54

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 5014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $6,441,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $35,249,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $22,193,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth $171,011,000. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

