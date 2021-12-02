iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. iClick Interactive Asia Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLK shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

