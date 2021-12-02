ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Up 38.6% in November

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,010,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 23,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.