HyperDAO (HDAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.08 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $82.06 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.00236374 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

